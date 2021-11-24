BNSxSUNLIGHT21: Everything To Know About The BellaNaija Style x SUNLIGHT “Sustainably Fashionable” Gathering

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT, BellaNaija Style will be hosting a first-of-its-kind fashion gathering centered, around the theme of Sustainability and Style. The event will treat key stakeholders and influencers in the fashion industry to a sustainability-themed 5-course dinner alongside important conversations around sustainability in the fashion industry.

As a change agent, BellaNaija Style recognizes the power of the fashion industry as a driver of development especially in Nigeria and around the African continent. Alongside the positive impact, we must take swift action on the unintended consequences. At the  2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, world leaders finally recognized the urgency needed for Climate Action in every sector including the fashion industry. A UN Alliance release confirmed that ‘the fashion industry accounts for about 8-10% of global carbon emissions and nearly 20% of wastewater.’

This needs to change.

BellaNaija Style, the leading tech-driven fashion media platform on the continent and the definitive guide to African style aim to build on our Sustainable Fashion initiative which would encourage more people to think about fashion sustainability, the life-cycle of their fashion choices, and its effects on the environment.

A pivotal discussion will be held during this event on “Building Fashion for The Future; Fostering Innovation & Sustainable Fashion in Nigeria“. Speakers for the panel are the Sunlight Fashion Focus Fund Winners; Adesola Falomo of Twenty Six co, Itunu Bamidele of  Africcana, and Victoria Anosike of Kancky/Kwelakwu, to be moderated by Mary Edoro.

Stay tuned as we bring to you all the must-see moments from this event. You can follow the event with the hashtags #StylebySunlight #BNSxSunlight.

