Darkoo made a name for himself in 2019 with the breakthrough track “Gangsta.” With many foreign cosigns and a Davido remix, the UK-based star appeared to be on his way to becoming a global sensation. It’s 2021, and Darkoo has caught the Afrobeats fever.

The song “Bad From the Start” is a banger. Watch Darkoo perform it live on “Glitch Africa” below: