Kumi Seeks Healing in Episode 8 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kimi turns to Christ for some healing, Dike wants to know more about Suzi in the hopes it will bring them closer together.

Marion’s blog is gaining popularity and she is dreading the consequences in episode 8 of Ted Abudu Majekodunmi‘s web series “Money.Men.Marriage”.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Watch the new episode below:

