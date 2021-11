Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of New Web Series “Money.Men.Marriage”

“Money.Men.Marriage,” Ted Abudu Majekodunmi‘s web series, has premiered on YouTube.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

It’s produced by Isioma Osaje, written by Tamara Aihie, the series also features Ikechukwu Onunaku, Karibi Fubara, Elozonam, Obi Maduegbuna, Sika Osei, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Christopher Nnodim Iheuwa.

It’s directed by Ema Edosio Deelen and Ifeoma Chukwuogo.

Watch the six new episodes below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6