#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2021 gave me awesome gifts, alongside a sprinkle of challenges. A year so inwardly tasking yet outwardly rewarding – and it meant a lot to me. As a young adult who was struggling with purpose, I walked through seven phases, all of which increased my sense of belief and helped me learn. 

First was love. I was surrounded by supportive people who helped weigh my options, assisted in decision-making processes and, over all, showed their happiness in every one of my successes. 

Second was anguish. So many terrible situations had happened: losses, sicknesses, heartaches, and so on, but most importantly, it taught me that there was more to life than what meets the eye.

Third was laughter. Irrespective of how downcast I was at some stage of my life, words and actions relaxed me. It wasn’t long before I started laughing again. 

Then came peace. I had found peace with just mere thoughts of how certain actions had taken place in the past. It was indeed a form of relief. 

With self discovery, I learned to know myself beyond the physical. These attributes, I put to work and there is not a single regret in finding myself. 

There was also effort: I worked beyond the barest minimum. I came to understand that my journey on self discovery would go to waste if I didn’t put in serious effort, and it yielded good results. 

The final phase is achievement: I walked through determination and earned it. I graduated from two schools with good grades, faced my fears, and launched ideas. I understood the meaning of the popular “count your blessings” phrase because God came through for me.

Whilst some others are probably looking to end the year, I am left without an option of soaking in the remaining blessings, enjoying the deepest times and sharing the happiest moments till the last. 

It’s been a wonderful year, and the strength I have gathered is one to prepare me ahead for the start of a new beginning. I’m looking forward to a brighter tomorrow and a beautiful 2022.

