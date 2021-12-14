You Need to Watch These Hilarious Episodes of “Major Magnito”

There are songs and there are movies, and then there is Magnito who combines both in his “Major Magnito” music-drama series. The videos can be compared to a musical where the rapper and singer tells a story by infusing dialogues into his lyrics, making it an interactive song to the listener.

This year saw the release of the first two episodes of season 1. They had a scenario involving comedians in Nigeria, with Major Magnito, played by Magnito, carrying a rifle and informing a spectator (Ray Emodi) of the ones he loves and the ones who need to catch a bullet.

The following episode has the same setup as the previous one, with Major Magnito and a gun, but this time there are two spectators. Sarz, Rexxie, and MasterKraft were targeted in the video.

BBNaija stars Tacha, Cee-C, Trikytee, Ebuka, Yousef, Pere and Ozo were referenced in the most recent episode. Watch the video below: