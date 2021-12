The first episode had Nigerian rapper, producer and former Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga. Now, rapper and Afrobeats act, Naeto C drops by in the latest episode of “Drinks With Killz“. Once again, the host, Ikechukwu Onunaku, reminds us that the show is a gift for fans of the early days of Nigerian Hip Hop, rap and R.n.B music.

Watch the latest episode of “Drinks with Killz” below: