From Instagram Comments to #ARoyalBeginning! Royal & Genesis’ Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

From the stables of Cupid productions, we present to you yet another Social media love tale! 😅 By now, it sure shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore when people say they met the love of their life on social media. However, the beauty of these love stories has us giddy every single time! Today, we’re crushing on the beautiful Royal and her sweetheart, Genesis whose love began on the colourful streets of Instagram.

It all started from the Instagram comments section where the love birds began to interact frequently. Having sparked quite a connection, Royal and Genesis then moved it to the reigning social media app at the time, BBM. Everything went down a love spiral from there and now it’s the forever way! We can’t help our excitement as we drool over their sultry pre-wedding photos and sweet chemistry!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story as told by Royal below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Royal:

It started with comments on IG and moved to BBM. After months of chatting, he came from the University of Lagos to see me at Covenant University on the 8th of February, 2014.

He asked me out on February 13, 2014, and proposed officially (because we knew we will get married) on the 5th of May, 2021, which was a surprise in a surprise!

Everyone who was invited to my surprise birthday party didn’t know a proposal was going to happen that day. 😂

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Bride: @roeyarl

Photography: @klatphotography

Planner: @trendypartyevents

Makeup: @allurebymersii