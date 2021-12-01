Kiki Mordi joins Richard Mofe-Damijo for Season Finale of “The Book I’m Reading”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hosted by Richard Mofe-Damijo, the final episode of “The Book I’m Reading” season one features Kiki Mordi, journalist and feminist best known for her work on the Emmy nominated documentary, “Sex for Grades“, which exposed sexual harassment in West African universities.

She speaks with #TBIR host, RMD, about the book she’s currently reading titled, “We Should All Be Feminists” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and much more!

Watch the new episode below:

