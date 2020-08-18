Kiki Mordi’s “BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades” Investigation has scored an Emmy Nomination

The BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades investigation started a cultural revolution, bringing to the fore more than at any other time the conversation about lecturers in our universities demanding sexual favours for grades.

And the rewards, deservedly, keep coming, with the newest one being an International Emmy Awards nomination for the Current Affairs.

The investigation is nominated alongside others from Brazil, the UK and Sweden.

Kiki Mordi shared the news on her Twitter, writing:

Lmao what is this news I just received.

So happy for her and the entire team!