Connect with us

News

Burna Boy Is British GQ’s Hype For The Week

News

Kiki Mordi's "BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades" Investigation has scored an Emmy Nomination

News

Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

News

August 29 - That’s When International Flights are Resuming

News

See What Dodos Uvieghara's Dark Skinned Girl Foundation Routine Consists of Right Now

News

Read Ruby Saleh's Emotional Tribute to Her Brother & Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

News

Prince wins Betway's Arena Games & Housemates Get ready for the Party on #BBNaija Day 26

News

What the National Bureau of Statistics' Report on Unemployment Rate in Nigeria Really Says

News

Looks Like Nigeria is Getting even More Abacha Loot, this time €5.5million from Ireland

News

Zambian Influencer Bathilde is one Curvy #BellaStylista that Knows How to Style Her Curves

News

Burna Boy Is British GQ’s Hype For The Week

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

With his latest album, “Twice As Tall“, released last week, making waves and topping the charts around the world, it’s safe to say Burna Boy has outgrown his “African Giant” title.

Most recently he’s collaborated with Sam Smith, but his catalogue also includes songs with Stormzy, Dave, J Hus, Jorja Smith and Damian Marley, to name a few. Last year, he featured on Beyoncé‘s “The Lion King: The Gift“. For “Twice As Tall”, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs serves as the executive producer of the album.

The “Ye” crooner is British GQ’s Hype for the week. In this issue, he’s asking his listeners to find out where their own hearts truly belong, his international collaborations and being unapologetically anti-racism.

Read excerpts from the interview:

On working from home on his album due to COVID-19 pandemic:

It’s been great for me, but I can’t say the same for everyone else. I’ve spent it being creative, researching, finding out more about myself, learning more about ancestors, trying to exercise my mind and body.

On “Twice As Tall” resonating with the British audience 

It’s because of uni culture. Before people such as Burna Boy and J Hus blew up, about seven years ago, DJs such as Stamina and DJ P Montana were throwing raves for 4,000, 5,000 people and all they were playing was Nigerian and Ghanaian music – straight up Afrobeats. The underground scene just kept on getting bigger and bigger and evolved into what it is now. I think it started way earlier than what people seem to think.

On collaborating with Jae5 on Twice As Tall’s “Bank On It”

The vibe was amazing. We got in the studio, they hotboxed the room – I don’t even smoke, but it gets me intoxicated. I was like, ‘It’s the drugs,’ but it turned out to be way better than what we were originally doing. It was natural. Randy was on the keyboard, I was playing the bass and he was just vibing the melody for an hour. It was just us jamming.

He kind of just freestyled the song within an hour… Expect Burna Boy to be doing what Burna Boy does: educating and bringing the vibes at the same time.

On Black Lives Matter movement

It is something that brings me so much joy to see because this is something that couldn’t have been accomplished in 20 or 30 years. It’s all fallen into place in this one year. It brings hope that we’re not hopeless people. Now is the time to rise up, teach and take our rightful place in the world.

That is one thing that really gives me a sense of happiness, pride and accomplishment. Seeing things like that motivates me to go on.

Read the full feature on www.gq-magazine.co.uk

Photo Credit: @nicolasgerardin | britishqg

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

Advertisement
css.php