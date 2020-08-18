Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

Postponed in May for the coronavirus, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams are finally holding, and even that has adapted to the new normal.

And what is this new normal? Social distancing, of course, together with the wearing of face masks.

This development in WAEC exam halls across the country has everyone shook to their bones, reminiscing on their own days of taking the exams, and wondering if they would have passed if social distancing was observed then, too.

See photos of the exams taking place for yourself:

My secondary school guys…i wrote my waec like this in 2015 sef …so it aint new😂😒 pic.twitter.com/4QoWrqJ4EU — p__u.r.p.l.e (@p__urpleAde) August 17, 2020

See how my Alma mater is writing WAEC maths today pic.twitter.com/aRmFPRUPvE — casandra 🔥 🔥 🔥 (@casandrraa_) August 17, 2020

Guys abeg no look at the board 😂😂. Or u wan devil to appear there😂😂. Abeg dey concentrate on ur papers. Today's WAEC pic.twitter.com/h6xOpy5Kbb — Khalifa Kurfy (@carleepha_kurfi) August 17, 2020

Waec exam started today with mathematics how olodo go survive this one pic.twitter.com/O3dkY2I5JK — @blessing (@blessings0311) August 17, 2020

This year Waec

You and your Chi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gC7haGYS5K — Mayor Of Jalingo 👑 (@Mazi_Spice) August 17, 2020

Today Monday, all SS3 students ganna answer their ancestors name…..WAEC/Social Distancing! pic.twitter.com/xq9vC708sR — Mixta mj (@Mujahee79685746) August 17, 2020

About 1.5 million students started their waec examination nation wide, wish u all the best in ur examination. pic.twitter.com/1CnPsi7LNa — Muneer (@muneer_shehu) August 17, 2020

Only the senior prefects (M & F), assistant senior prefects, and library prefects would be happy with this spacing.. 😂 Those ones wanted to carry first too in WAEC.. 🙄 #wassce2020 pic.twitter.com/1mWdkEeYgD — Aminullah IFEOLUWA👳🏾‍♂️ (@habeeba_llah) August 17, 2020

Photo Credit: Channels