Connect with us

News

Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

News

Kiki Mordi's "BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades" Investigation has scored an Emmy Nomination

News

Burna Boy Is British GQ’s Hype For The Week

News

August 29 - That’s When International Flights are Resuming

News

See What Dodos Uvieghara's Dark Skinned Girl Foundation Routine Consists of Right Now

News

Read Ruby Saleh's Emotional Tribute to Her Brother & Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

News

Prince wins Betway's Arena Games & Housemates Get ready for the Party on #BBNaija Day 26

News

What the National Bureau of Statistics' Report on Unemployment Rate in Nigeria Really Says

News

Looks Like Nigeria is Getting even More Abacha Loot, this time €5.5million from Ireland

News

Zambian Influencer Bathilde is one Curvy #BellaStylista that Knows How to Style Her Curves

News

Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Postponed in May for the coronavirus, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams are finally holding, and even that has adapted to the new normal.

And what is this new normal? Social distancing, of course, together with the wearing of face masks.

This development in WAEC exam halls across the country has everyone shook to their bones, reminiscing on their own days of taking the exams, and wondering if they would have passed if social distancing was observed then, too.

See photos of the exams taking place for yourself:

Photo Credit: Channels

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

Advertisement
css.php