August 29 – That’s When International Flights are Resuming

We’ve got some good news!

International flights are resuming in Nigeria on August 29, beginning with Lagos and Abuja.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. Making the announcement on Twitter, she wrote:

Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.

Domestic flight operations began across the country on July 8 with the Lagos and Abuja airports while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports reopened on July 11.

We know right, it’s such great news.