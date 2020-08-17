Connect with us

News

August 29 - That’s When International Flights are Resuming

News

See What Dodos Uvieghara's Dark Skinned Girl Foundation Routine Consists of Right Now

News

Read Ruby Saleh's Emotional Tribute to Her Brother & Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

News

Prince wins Betway's Arena Games & Housemates Get ready for the Party on #BBNaija Day 26

News

What the National Bureau of Statistics' Report on Unemployment Rate in Nigeria Really Says

News

Looks Like Nigeria is Getting even More Abacha Loot, this time €5.5million from Ireland

News

Zambian Influencer Bathilde is one Curvy #BellaStylista that Knows How to Style Her Curves

News

Everyone is Asking the Lagos State Government what the 5% Tax on Content Creators is For

News

Ignis Brothers release their Debut Album "The Cost of Our Lives"

BN TV News

This BBC Africa Eye Investigation exposes the COVID-19 Racket causing PPE Shortages in Ghana

News

August 29 – That’s When International Flights are Resuming

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

We’ve got some good news!

International flights are resuming in Nigeria on August 29, beginning with Lagos and Abuja.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. Making the announcement on Twitter, she wrote:

Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.

Domestic flight operations began across the country on July 8 with the Lagos and Abuja airports while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports reopened on July 11.

We know right, it’s such great news.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

Advertisement
css.php