From Friends to Lovers Forever! Relish Abimbola & Adeniran’s Beautiful Wedding Photos + Love Story

Getting hitched with the love of your life is definitely one of the most beautiful things ever and we will never stop celebrating this amazing feat every chance we get! Today, we’re celebrating with the beautiful Abimbola and her sweetheart, Adeniran! It’s a forever love song, and of course, we’re super stoked.

Abimbola and Adeniran started as platonic friends and slowly, their beautiful seed of friendship blossomed into a full-blown garden of love. As you scroll, you get to enjoy their sweet love story the way Abimbola tells it. The couple took their love to the next level as they tied the knot in a Yoruba traditional engagement and exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Abimbola was an absolutely chic bride and Adeniran was also all suited up and suave. The celebration went several notches higher as they moved to the reception and after-party. This wedding will add so much colour to your day.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Abimbola:

Deniran and I have been friends, but the cool thing that happened was… he saw this picture that I had posted in 2017 (the most random picture ever) and he reached out immediately after I had posted it.

We got talking and weeks after, he asked if I was still single. I said yes. He said something about asking for a friend, then later said he is that friend!

I was on my spiritual journey and he said, “there are no rules against building a relationship with God and with me at the same time.” I still insisted I needed some time and he agreed so we just grew as friends.

We talked daily across our time zones and we gradually talked till our days somehow became synchronized. He would stay up really late to talk to me for hours before we would realize it is past 8 PM (my time) and 1 AM his time yet we would struggle to end the call.

He asked again about the boyfriend-ship in 2019. Bro was bent on that confirmation (just so I don’t friend-zone him since I had gotten way too comfortable). So I told him Yes.

He was already cool with all my brothers (I’m the only girl among 5 brothers). So he just had to have that talk with my parents.

Then he proposed and here we are. Many years, lots of flights, unending lockdowns and variants after… I am blessed to say yes to this wonderful man!

Enjoy the beautiful photos from Abimbola and Adeniran’s trad below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Bride: @bimbsons

Groom: @denyron

Stylist: @regalestilo

Planner: @atmosphericevents

Makeup: @ariyikemua

Gele: @dbelleza_gele

Outfit: @Tojufoyeh

Asooke: @Bisbodv

Accessory: @pinkperfection_accessories

Groom’s Shoes: @loluesq

Groom’s Outfit: @modavclothin

Blue Outfit: @flat17studiostudio

Jewellery: @pinkperfection_accessories

Bride’s 2nd Shoes: @azalea_wang

Groom’s 2nd Shoes: @louisvuitton

Groom’s 2nd Outfit: @modavclothin

Decor: @ladysandecor

Lightning and special effect: @ibiyemiabayomi

DJ: @djcreaze

Photography: @awgzz

White Wedding

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Hairstylist: @tobbiestouch

Hair: @diamondxhairline_naija

Photography: @awgzz

Videography: @jare_o | @jareweddings

Mint Green Robe: @anncranberry

Second Dress: @anncranberry

Shoes: @elihavsassonofficial

Earrings: @hudsonsbay

Groom’s Outfit: @dejiandkola

Shoes: @louboutinworld