It's #Ren10TheWedding! Take in These Beautiful Moments From K10 & Reni's Trad

From Friends to Lovers Forever! Relish Abimbola & Adeniran's Beautiful Wedding Photos + Love Story

Here are 21 Bridal Beauty Looks That Totally Rocked 2021!

Let's Relive all the Beautiful Moments From These 13 Celebrity Weddings of 2021

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Enjoy the Beauty of Mabel & Chukwudi's Intimate White Wedding in Essex!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Amazing Christmas With all the Beautiful Features From This Week!

#AdeAdeForever: Some of the Stunning Guests at Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe's Wedding

We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

Yewande & Lukman’s Trad & Nikah Wedding Was One For the Books!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today, we’re all about #Ren10TheWedding… Talk about a perfect New Year’s entrance! Nollywood actor Koye Kekere-Ekun popularly known as K10 and his forever boo, Reni took their love to the next level as they had a New Year’s traditional wedding and it was every shade of beautiful.

K10 and Reni had their traditional engagement with a lot of colour and vibrance. Reni represented the Edo and Yoruba cultures with her stylish and elegant outfits and her after-party dress was simply ravishing. K10 was not caught slacking as well, as he came through absolutely correct.  We’ve got some beautiful moments from their traditional engagements and while we anticipate all the beautiful photos from their big day, we get to enjoy these lovely videos. Just in case you missed their pre-wedding shoot, you should definitely check it out here.

Enjoy these lovely videos from #Ren10TheWedding below.

 

Credits

Bride@reniabina
Groom@officiallyk10
Planner@2706events
Makeup@tennycoco
Okuku & Bead@famen_wini

