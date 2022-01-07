Catch all the Thrills of Sandra & Lionel’s Cameroonian Wedding

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When it comes to love and celebrating love, Africans know exactly how to correct and so, it suffices to say that we are all staunch lovers of love! Today, we’re doing it the Cameroonian way as we raise our glasses to Sandra and Lionel!

The beautiful Cameroonian couple said their “I do” in a splendid white wedding ceremony and all the colours of love came to play!  With so much joy and excitement in the air, Sandra and Lionel sure had the most beautiful day. From the bridal party to the wedding guest, the assignment was clear – bring 100% energy, and they did! The overall cheer and happiness from Sandra and Lionel’s wedding video will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding video below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings

