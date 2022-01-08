Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all The Features From This Week

Surgery, Marriage & Unplanned Pregnancy - Maraji's 2021 Life Update

#BNWeekInReview: Find Out What You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

#BNWeekInReview 39: Awards, Events & Every Update You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Pere, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr's "Bloody Samaritan", Who is Obi Cubana? - Google's 2021 Top Searches in Nigeria

It is Now Law in Kwara for Governors to Have at Least 35% of Women Appointees in their Government

All You Need to Know About the Current Lagos State COVID-19 Guidelines on Travel & Social Gatherings

Nick Cannon Has Lost His Youngest Child Zen 💔

WARIF is Raising Awareness for Gender-Based Violence with 3rd Annual "No Tolerance March" 2021

Meet the winners of the 2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Hey there BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s a beautiful Saturday and just the second of many in 2022. Guess what’s about to come next? Yes! We’re excited. 😅 And why not? In our books, you already know Saturdays mean one thing – weddings! The thoughts and concept of love get us giddy every time and today is no exception.

Love never goes out of style and this past week, it’s been celebrations of love, beautiful love stories, amazing weddings, pre-wedding shoots and lovely bridal inspos. If you missed anything over the past week, don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here’s a rundown of all the amazing features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Jumoke & Henry Went From Random “Hellos” in University to #TheTemsAffair!

#TheTemsAffair Traditional Engagement Will Add Colour to Your Day!

#Ren10TheWedding Was an Absolute Thrill! See Lovely Moments From Their Trad

Dami & Victor’s Wedding Video Will Put a Big Smile on Your Face

Ada & Henry Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now It’s #AHExperience22!

Josephine & Gordon’s Ever After Started With a Virtual Friendship of 3 Years!

Olanike & Olumide Met at a Restaurant & Connected Immediately!

Pamela Went From Liking all Jeffery’s Photos on IG to Capturing His Heart!

Seyi & Doja Find Their Way to Forever, Years After Meeting Through a Mutual Friend

We’re Getting all the Feels From Aisha & Akeem’s Alluring Pre-wedding Shoot

This Chic Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Big Day Slay!

This Couple’s Sweet Pre-wedding Video Will Make You Blush!

This Beautiful Couple Vibing is Our Mood For the New Year!

This Bride Hyping Her Husband is all The Brightness Your Day Needs

You’ll Totally Love The Concept of This Beautiful Pre-wedding Video!

This Bride Will Make Your Day With Her Top-notch Energy!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

