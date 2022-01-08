BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all The Features From This Week

Hey there BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s a beautiful Saturday and just the second of many in 2022. Guess what’s about to come next? Yes! We’re excited. 😅 And why not? In our books, you already know Saturdays mean one thing – weddings! The thoughts and concept of love get us giddy every time and today is no exception.

Love never goes out of style and this past week, it’s been celebrations of love, beautiful love stories, amazing weddings, pre-wedding shoots and lovely bridal inspos. If you missed anything over the past week, don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here’s a rundown of all the amazing features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,