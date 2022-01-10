It’s #TheTemsAffair! Jumoke & Henry’s Wedding Will Absolutely Make Your Day

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today, like every other day, we’re gushing about love! This time, it’s all thanks to Jumoke and Henry. It’s so beautiful how a total stranger can turn around to become the love of your life and so we’re giving loud cheers to these lovebirds who met for the first time in university and have now taken their love down the forever road.

After their Yoruba traditional engagement, they went on to say their “I do” in a white wedding ceremony and it was absolutely beautiful. The reception followed after with the uber-talented Chike there to serenade the couple and then Mayorkun came through for the after-party with great vibes and music. Everything about #TheTemsAffair is making us giddy. From their outfits to the love and evident joy in these photos, one thing is clear – #TheTemsAffair wedding was nothing short of beautiful.

Enjoy all the photos from their wedding and love story just how Jumoke tells it.

How We Met,
By the bride, Jumoke:

We met in the early years of university but we only said hi when we saw. Fast forward to service year, he liked my picture on Instagram by mistake (so he said 😄) and he unliked it immediately.

But as a sharp girl, I already saw it. I then sent him a dm and we got talking. The conversations got really interesting and before we knew it we were so attached. 🥰

A few months later, we went on a date and It was a memorable one. We dated for over 3 years after that. Skip to the proposal, it was a perfect moment.

It was exactly how I dreamt of it. From the location to the decor to have our close friends and family around. I am glad to begin forever with the love of my life.

Enjoy the lovely photos from their trad below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Makeup: @revysbeauty
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke
Groom’s outfit: @kinghakbal
Bride’s Shoes: @maisonvalentino
Groom’s shoes: @jimmychoo
Engagement cake: @heladodelicia
Venue styling: @divine.events
Alaga: @alagaiyawo
Photography: @jopstudios
Videography: @rmstudios__
Planner: @tessallureevents 

White Wedding

Makeup: @revysbeauty
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Photography: @tosin_josh@jopstudios
Videography: @rmstudios__
Planner: @tessallureevents 

