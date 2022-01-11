Damilola & Oreoluwa Went From a Chance Meeting in London to Forever!

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Sometimes we new meet people and don’t give much thought to it because… well, it’s normal to meet new people all the time. But right out of the normal or mundane, something extraordinary is born! This is the story of Damilola and the love of her life, Oreoluwa.

Damilola and Oreoluwa had met in London while Damilola was studying and it was another random meeting that didn’t mean much. However, love and fate already had something else in store! Damilola tells us how it all went from a chance encounter to forever. Keep scrolling to read it all. We’re absolutely loving their pre-wedding photos and the contagious smiles on their faces will definitely get you in your feelings.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Damilola:

Ore and I met when I was studying abroad in London after a chance encounter and exchanged numbers. With me due to going back to America later that year and Ore going back to Nigeria, neither of us expected much to come from it.

But when we reconnected in Nigeria during Christmas break, the chemistry was undeniable and we decided to give a long-distance relationship a chance.

Nonstop video calls and numerous international flights, 4 years later our love story has a new chapter… Marriage!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @damilola22
Planner: @eventsbydof
Photography: @georgefaleye

Related Topics:

