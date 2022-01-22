Watch the Official Trailer for “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Best Friends in the World,” Neptune3’s web series, is gearing up for a new season in 2022, which will be entitled “Senior Year.”

Synopsis:

An inseparable trio discovers that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school. Will their friendship survive their senior year?

Episode one is set to drop on March 4, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

