Adesola Aladeyemi popularly known as Dessy is back with a brand new single which he titled “DND (Do Not Disturb)”.

The Afrobeat inspired single is another new entry from the talented singer Dessy. The song talks more about using the productive time to enjoy life without stress.

With his previous single dubbed “Baba Werey” doing numbers on stores, Dessy just updated our playlist with a fresh banger.

Listen to the track below: