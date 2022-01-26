BN TV
Kikifoodies’ Favorite Bread Recipe Is So Simple | WATCH
Need a quick and easy method to prepare delicious bread at home?
Kikifoodies is sharing her favorite recipe for this yummy-looking homemade bread and you should give it a try.
Ingredients
Warm water or milk – 1cup (not hot to the touch (about 105 – 110. F)
Bread flour- 515g( about 4 cups)
Sugar – 1 teaspoon
Yeast – 2 1/4 teaspoon/ 1 sachet
1 Medium Egg
2 egg yolks
Honey – 1/3 cup
Canola oil(or oil of choice) – 1/3 cup
Salt – 1 teaspoon
Additional egg for egg wash – 1 egg + 1 teaspoon milk or water
Dough measurement: small pan: 75g, large pan: 95g
Bake at 350°F or 175°C for 25-30 minutes
Watch the video below: