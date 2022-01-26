Kikifoodies’ Favorite Bread Recipe Is So Simple | WATCH

Connect with us

Kikifoodies' Favorite Bread Recipe Is So Simple

BN Cuisine: Zeelicious' Power-Packed Smoothie Recipe

BBC Africa Eye investigates Kenya’s disturbing rise in cases of gender-based violence | Watch this documetary

Adekunle Gold's “Catch Me If You Can" Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara

Falana freestyles & breaks down the lyrics of her single "Sweet Adetola" on Accelerate TV

#WithChude: Dele Momodu tells Chude Jideonwo About the High Points of His High-Profile Life & Lessons Learned

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

Let Tribe Music take you beyond the spiritual with their solemn rendition of "Were" on "Glitch Gospel"

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

date 2022-01-26

Need a quick and easy method to prepare delicious bread at home?

Kikifoodies is sharing her favorite recipe for this yummy-looking homemade bread and you should give it a try.

Ingredients

Warm water or milk – 1cup (not hot to the touch (about 105 – 110. F)
Bread flour- 515g( about 4 cups)
Sugar – 1 teaspoon
Yeast – 2 1/4 teaspoon/ 1 sachet
1 Medium Egg
2 egg yolks
Honey – 1/3 cup
Canola oil(or oil of choice) – 1/3 cup
Salt – 1 teaspoon

Additional egg for egg wash – 1 egg + 1 teaspoon milk or water

Dough measurement: small pan: 75g, large pan: 95g

Bake at 350°F or 175°C for 25-30 minutes

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

