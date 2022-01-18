BN TV
Kikifoodies’ Chicken & Potato Will Switch Up Your Weeknight Dinner Routine
In this new vlog, Kikifoodies shares a quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering chicken and potato meal.
Recipe
Chicken and potato pottage for 4 servings:
- 12 chicken wings(drums and flats)
- ½ teaspoon each of
- Salt
- Crushed Bouillon(knorr chicken or Maggi)
- Paprika
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Pepper
- Few springs of fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
- 4 medium Irish potatoes/russet potatoes
- 2 ½ cup of water
- Extra ½ teaspoon of salt
For the vegetable stir fry:
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 3-4 cloves of garlic(minced)
- 2 scotch bonnet pepper(chopped)
- 2 carrots
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
Seasoned vegetable stir fry with:
- ½ teaspoon each of salt, chicken bouillon and pepper
Slurry:
- 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
Watch the vlog below: