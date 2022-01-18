Connect with us

Kikifoodies' Chicken & Potato Will Switch Up Your Weeknight Dinner Routine

In this new vlog, Kikifoodies shares a quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering chicken and potato meal.

Recipe

Chicken and potato pottage for 4 servings:

  • 12 chicken wings(drums and flats)
  • ½ teaspoon each of
  • Salt
  • Crushed Bouillon(knorr chicken or Maggi)
  • Paprika
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Pepper
  • Few springs of fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
  • 4 medium Irish potatoes/russet potatoes
  • 2 ½ cup of water
  • Extra ½ teaspoon of salt

For the vegetable stir fry:

  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 3-4 cloves of garlic(minced)
  • 2 scotch bonnet pepper(chopped)
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper

Seasoned vegetable stir fry with:

  • ½ teaspoon each of salt, chicken bouillon and pepper

Slurry:

  • 1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Watch the vlog below:

