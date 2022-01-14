Connect with us

The Nigerian Mixed Martial Art Event was hosted at the Lagos Continental Hotel | Get the Scoop

Top Images from WeNaija's Photography Competition are now on Auction by the NSSF

Access Bank's 2022 Graduate Trainee Recruitment is still Ongoing via Employee Referral

Meet the Five Mentees of the Clorets Mentorship Programme

Sujimoto Residences: Take a look at their New Luxurious Short-let Apartments

Experts Restate the Importance of Proper Installation of Water-heaters as a Condition to ensure Safety

Get Ready for Winning Edge 2022! With Funke Felix-Adejumo, Nathaniel Bassey, Jerry Eze, Jumoke Adenowo | January 15th 

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

Introducing The Balvenie Makers Project: A Craft-focused Campaign in collaboration with a Visual Artist, Metal Sculptor & Grafitti Artist

Destination Jordan: Top reasons why your next travel should take you here in 2022

5 hours ago

If you are familiar with the names Kamaru Usman or Israel Adesanya, or you’re one of the many following their blossoming careers closely, then this will interest you.

These two individuals are best known for engineering the growing interest locally in one of the leading combat sports events globally, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that promotes one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events globally.

Following the dominance of Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya in the MMA sport, there has been a huge interest among Nigerians for the sport. This ensured there was nothing short of excitement when MMA professional promotion company, 5Five 4Four (54) Limited announced that they were partnering with the UFC Welterweight World Champion, Kamaru Usman to bring us Nigeria’s first official fight night on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Lagos Continental, in a bid to keep growing the MMA culture in Nigeria.

The event was attended by hundreds of MMA enthusiasts including various celebrities such as Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, who were treated to a feast of ten fighters locking horns in 5 different breathtaking fights.

This historic event took place at the Grand African ballroom of the Lagos Continental Hotel, dubbed West Africa’s tallest hotel and one of Africa’s leading hospitality brands.

Speaking after the event, the General Manager of Lagos Continental hotel, Karl Hala mentioned that the hotel opted to be a hospitality partner of the event because MMA is an enjoyable sport for all ages and that it was a great opportunity to develop the sport and increase awareness for MMA which has become very popular in Nigeria.

Lagos Continental is the leading hospitality location in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos. The hotel, which is in the popular high-brow area of Lagos, at Plot 52, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, boasts 358 luxury and tastily furnished rooms. With its terraces, it offers a splendid view of the city, the Lagos Port, and the Lagos skyline.

In line with their commitment to sports entertainment, the hotel is offering a whopping 25% discount on all drinks for the lovers of football who will be watching AFCON matches at their Milano bar. They also have a mouth-watering package lined up for the lovers of this valentine. Keep an eye out for it.

Lagos Continental Hotel is ranked top amongst 301 hotels in Lagos by TripAdvisor.

