Access Bank’s 2022 Graduate Trainee Recruitment is still Ongoing via Employee Referral

Published

13 seconds ago

 on


If you know an employee of Access Bank who can vouch for your character, you may be one step to landing a dream job in one of Africa’s largest banks – Access Bank.

While the recruitment exercise for the 2022 recruitment for the bank’s Entry Level Trainee Program application portal is closed, consideration is still being made for good candidates referred by employees. If interested, dust up your CVs, certificates today and share your documents for consideration.

Some additional information you should be aware of:

  • You must be a graduate with a minimum degree second-class (upper or lower division)
  • You must have your NYSC certificate

