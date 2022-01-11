Meet the Five Mentees of the Clorets Mentorship Programme

Connect with us

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Clorets, in collaboration with Jobberman Nigeria, rolled out a three-month mentorship programme for undergraduates, fresh graduates, and young professionals to showcase the importance of mentorship and guide aspiring professionals in their respective career paths.

L-R: Esther Okonmah, Deborah Ajayi, Temi Pikuda, Justice Ukpong, and Rosemary Meziem.

The Mentorship Programme was divided into five categories – Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Manufacturing, and Sales. To give consumers an equal opportunity for mentorship, Clorets announced the programme across its social media pages and shortlisted the top 100 candidates. These candidates were offered Soft Skill Training from Jobberman Nigeria. Jobberman Nigeria accessed the top 100 candidates and the best results were finalists.

The Finalists were interviewed virtually by Dr. Dipo Awojide and Jobberman Nigeria; the recommended candidates were selected as Mentees. After three months of mentorship, the lives of these young professionals have been transformed. The Sales Mentee, Rosemary Meziem has transitioned from Sales to Finance through the guidance of her Mentor. Deborah Ajayi, HR Mentee, landed a job as an HR Executive. 

L-R: Temi Pikuda, Manufacturing Mentee; Justice Ukpong, Finance Mentee; Rosemary Meziem, Sales Mentee; Esther Okonmah, Marketing Mentee; and Deborah Ajayi, HR Mentee.

Although the Clorets Mentorship Programme has ended, the mentees will continue to build a long term relationship with their Mentors – Wole Odubayo, HR Director, Cadbury West Africa; Ologe Ogaga, Finance Director, Cadbury West Africa; Tolu Olaoye, Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages, Cadbury West Africa; Peter Ajakaiye, Plant Director, Cadbury West Africa; and Samuel Asare, Category Planning & Activation, Cadbury West Africa. The mentees were also rewarded with laptops and outfits for their next interview.

Clorets is a chewing gum brand that contains Actizol and Chlorophyll which helps eliminate bad breath. To stay updated on more sensational opportunities by Clorets, do follow CloretsNigeria on Instagram and Facebook 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

