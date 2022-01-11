Sujimoto Residences: Take a look at their New Luxurious Short-let Apartments

“The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence. It’s time to forget about the problems of 2021 and look into a brighter 2022.”

Let Sujimoto Residences help you reduce your stress this year by giving you the much-needed royal treatment that would have you feeling like Kings and Queens. Experience the true definition of luxury when you book a stay at Sujimoto Residences Luxury Short-let Apartments.

Free yourself from the challenges faced by many short-let apartments that struggle with security, poor road networks, power supply, water supply, and inadequate infrastructure.

There are two kinds of short-let apartment business owners in Lagos, Nigeria; the first are those whose primary focus revolves around profit maximization and not the pursuit of customer satisfaction and then there is a luxury, which is where Sujimoto Residences comes in, a short-let hobby of the Sujimoto Group, which is renowned for redefining the standard for luxury living and eradicating every inch of mediocrity in the real estate sector of Africa.

As of November 2021, Sujimoto Residences had sold out all their short-let apartments till 2022 and the reason is simple; according to their MD/CEO Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, he said;

“We take pride in calling ourselves ‘your corporate house-helps, from inquiry to checkout, balcony to the bedroom, Sujimoto Residences provides the ultimate fine living experience, with our fully fitted 3 and 4 bedroom apartments which feature exclusive facilities such as Private Chef, Private Concierge staff, fully-fitted Technogym, Unlimited Wi-Fi, Netflix, full home automation, 24 hours power supply, Cable TV, Private chauffeur service, Outdoor terrace/Jacuzzi, Central Music player, Premium Security, Ample Parking Space, Furnished BQ, and several other amenities.”

Are you a business traveler looking for a home away from home with deluxe office space to work out of?

A tourist looking to explore the spectacular city of Lagos? Looking to go on a family vacation or staycation?

Are you an elite expatriate or modern entrepreneur seeking a serene environment for work, relocation, and relaxation? – Sujimoto Residences is your ultimate destination!

Let Sujimoto Residences give you a soft landing into the most serene neighborhood in Lagos – Banana Island, Ikoyi – where you can feel comfortable, safe, and secure.

To describe the Sujimoto Residences experience as life-changing might not be doing it justice, perhaps, their value and worth aren’t meant for words, it is meant to be experienced!

