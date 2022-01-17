Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Do I Need a Life Vision?

Why do you need a vision for your life, and how can you create a powerful life vision for yourself? First, let’s answer the questions: What is a vision? Do you have a life vision? Do you have your life vision written down somewhere? Do you visualize, meditate upon and affirm your life vision daily? Do you live your life based on that vision? Does your vision cover your life holistically?

These are some of the most important questions you can ask yourself if you want to live a fulfilled, satisfied, happy, prosperous, successful, and peaceful life. Having vision is having the ability to think, imagine about, or plan for a desired future. A life vision is, therefore, a picture of the dream life that you would love to live today and every day.

A vision statement entails writing down the kind of dream life you would like to live, and drawing up a plan that is S.M.A.R.T (Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Realistic and within a specific Timeline). I believe that the best way to predict the future is to intentionally create it, but you can’t create and live a life that you haven’t envisioned, written down and planned for.

For you to live your life to the fullest, you must live life on your own terms. To live your life on your own terms, you have to know what you want from life, where you are going, how to get there and what is required of you. Following this, you must believe in your vision, commit to the action steps required to deliver and finally stay focused and consistent until you arrive at your desired dream vision.

Life presents endless possibilities for everyone. If you are looking to make something great of yourself, then you will need to set your priorities right, and set goals that are in line with your vision. With this process set in place, you are well on your way to a better and bigger future. When you are looking for something to keep you motivated, you need to first think about what you are doing for your own life. Determine what the most important things to you are.

How then do you create your life vision? Take responsibility right now, sit down, close your eyes and imagine the life you want. Yes, it can be that simple to start the process; creating a vision is about imagining things that don’t yet exist.

When imagining, don’t worry about what you’re seeing being achievable or not. Just let go, free your mind to dream and see where your mind takes you. You can always come back later to narrow it down. Imagine the critical areas of your life: health; career/business; finances; spiritual life; intimate relationship; home/family life; personal power; fun/recreation/rest; overall achievement, contentment and satisfaction; friendship/network; self-worth/confidence.

After the visualization exercise comes goal-setting.Setting short, medium and long-term goals is a very technical process, and you probably need a coach to help take you through this process.

Many people try to set their goals all by themselves at the end and beginning of each year but research has revealed that only 8% of people achieve all their goals, year in year out, meaning that 92% of people fail to achieve all their goals simply because they don’t know the goal-setting process and they don’t do the needful.

When you set goals the right way, you prepare yourself to do the hard work towards achieving your goals. The goal-setting process helps identify the things that will stand in your way, and also help you create the options and choices you should opt for.

You also need a life coach to help you create your holistic vision, set your next 10 year goals, identify your options and realities, then create a plan and road map that will take you from where you currently are to where you desire, deserve, and are designed to be.

Success, fulfillment, satisfaction, happiness, joy, prosperity, peace can be guaranteed if you know what to do. You’ve got to desire all these, believe that you deserve them and do the needful to manifest them. You can also get my eplaybooks to be the best version of yourself and live your best life every day.