Naz, Zulu, & Damola recount their young beginnings, trials & adventures in the final episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In December 2021, Inkblot Productions celebrated 10 years of consistent Nollywood greatness. In this final episode of Season 3, listen to Naz, Zulu, and Damola; 3 of the greatest producers in Nollywood today recount their young beginnings, trials, and adventures.

Highlighted in this episode are; the struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, working with top actors for the first time, breaking into cinema, Inkblot’s partnership with Netflix, Amazon, and more.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

