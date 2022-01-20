Bisola Aiyeola chats with Switope, Samuel Otigba & VJ Adams about making sacrifices in relationships | #NdaniRealTalk” Season Five

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s the first episode of Ndani TV’s “Real Talk” season five.

In this episode, host Bisola Aiyeola chats with OAP and content creator, Switope, Brand and Business Strategist, Samuel Otigba and MC/TV and Radio Host/DJ, VJ Adams about making sacrifices in all forms of relationships, the challenges therein and more.

Question of the day: If you and your partner can no longer afford to live a luxury life as you were previously accustomed to, would you consider moving somewhere “less luxurious” like Mowe?

Watch the new episode below:

