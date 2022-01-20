Layefa Shared an Easy Eyebrow Tutorial for Beginners | Watch

It’s no longer news that beautifully shaped eyebrows instantly up your makeup game. But getting the right shape for your face to knowing the right brow products to use can be a hassle. There are a lot of elements at play when you’re trying to find your ideal arch.

So it only makes sense to turn to brow guru and beauty vlogger Layefa Ebitonmo for guidance. In this new video, she goes in-depth on how to fill up a sparse brow and the best products to use to achieve flawless eyebrows.

Check out the video below: