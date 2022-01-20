Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

Layefa Shared an Easy Eyebrow Tutorial for Beginners | Watch

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

GQ South Africa names Joselyn Dumas a Powerhouse Personality

Beauty BN TV Living

For Our Naturalistas – You Can Recreate Adanna Madueke Quick & Easy Updo at Home

Beauty Scoop

BBNaija's Beatrice is Stunning in Gold on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s New Issue

Beauty Scoop

Meet the Smart & Stunning Queens Representing Africa at the 2021 Miss World

Beauty Events Scoop

Nigeria's Maristella Okpala Wins Best National Costume + SA's Lalela Mswane Makes Top 3 at Miss Universe 2021

Beauty Scoop

Maristella Okpala Was a Sight to Behold in Her Evening Gown & National Costume for Miss Universe 2021 Preliminary

Beauty BN TV Scoop

MBGN 2021 Oluchi Madubuike Plans to Create Sustainable Solutions for Cancer Survivors with Her Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” Project 

Beauty Scoop

Meet the Beauty Queens Representing Africa at the 2021 Miss Universe

Beauty Scoop

Miss Universe 2021 Voting Has Begun! Here’s How to Get Nigeria’s Rep Maristella Okpala into the Semi-Finals

Beauty

Layefa Shared an Easy Eyebrow Tutorial for Beginners | Watch

Published

9 hours ago

 on

It’s no longer news that beautifully shaped eyebrows instantly up your makeup game. But getting the right shape for your face to knowing the right brow products to use can be a hassle. There are a lot of elements at play when you’re trying to find your ideal arch.

So it only makes sense to turn to brow guru and beauty vlogger Layefa Ebitonmo for guidance. In this new video, she goes in-depth on how to fill up a sparse brow and the best products to use to achieve flawless eyebrows.

Check out the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year
css.php