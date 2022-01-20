Connect with us

You Have to try Zeelicious Foods' Rice Biryani Recipe this Weekend!

Published

10 hours ago

 on

This rice biryani recipe by Food blogger Winnie of Zeelicous Food is a perfect go-to dish for every rice lover. Filled with aromatic spices and chicken as the protein, expect a lip-smacking meal.

Recipe

  • 8-10 bite-size pieces of chicken thighs & drumsticks
  • 2 cooking spoons tomato/pepper blend
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 onion bulbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon paprika powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
  • 1/4 cup cooking oil of choice
  • 3 cups washed rice
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 seasoning cubes (optional)

Watch the vlog below:

