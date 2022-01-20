You Have to try Zeelicious Foods’ Rice Biryani Recipe this Weekend!

This rice biryani recipe by Food blogger Winnie of Zeelicous Food is a perfect go-to dish for every rice lover. Filled with aromatic spices and chicken as the protein, expect a lip-smacking meal.

Recipe

8-10 bite-size pieces of chicken thighs & drumsticks

2 cooking spoons tomato/pepper blend

2 tablespoon tomato paste

2 onion bulbs

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 tablespoon paprika powder

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper

1/4 cup cooking oil of choice

3 cups washed rice

2 cinnamon sticks

Salt to taste

2 seasoning cubes (optional)

Watch the vlog below: