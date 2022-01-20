BN TV
You Have to try Zeelicious Foods’ Rice Biryani Recipe this Weekend!
This rice biryani recipe by Food blogger Winnie of Zeelicous Food is a perfect go-to dish for every rice lover. Filled with aromatic spices and chicken as the protein, expect a lip-smacking meal.
Recipe
- 8-10 bite-size pieces of chicken thighs & drumsticks
- 2 cooking spoons tomato/pepper blend
- 2 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 onion bulbs
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 tablespoon paprika powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
- 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
- 1/4 cup cooking oil of choice
- 3 cups washed rice
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- Salt to taste
- 2 seasoning cubes (optional)
Watch the vlog below: