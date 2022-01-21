New Music: Omafumay – Brand New

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Soul artiste Omafumay has been officially introduced to the global entertainment landscape with a fantastic new release entitled “Brand New“. The song is an example of Omafumay’s phenomenal artistry, as well as her striking ability to set the bar higher with every release.

The feel-good song immediately captures the listener with a strong focus on beautiful melodies, creating a sound balanced and clear. Catching the nuances of an African twang, but also highlighting the perks of a dance arrangement with a euphoric vibe.

Fans of afro-beat/afro-fusion will enjoy Omafumay’s “Brand New”. This release is recommended to any fan of honest lyrics. It is rare to connect with a song so seamlessly and this is a testament to Omafumay’s charisma and passion.

Click here to listen to “Brand New”.

