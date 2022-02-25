Connect with us

Enjoy #TheShodipoShow With Lovebirds, Banke & Olumide!

Watch Blessing & Stan Nze Tell Their Heartwarming Love Story in this New Vlog

Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Juicy Discussion on "Toke Moments"

"Is 50/50 in a relationship realistic?" - Watch "Naija Girls Dish" with Dolapo & Diana

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Low Self-Esteem Affects Intimate Relationships

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast "Menisms"

Mfonobong Inyang: The Types of People You Must Have Seen On Valentine's Day  

She said YES! Tim Godfrey and His Bae Are Engaged

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke

You Don't Want to Miss Out on This #WithChude Valentine's Day Special!

By now, we can all agree that weddings are one of the best places to meet your soulmate! Afterall, what better place to meet the love of your life, than at a celebration of love?

Banke and her sweetheart just happened to be at the same venue and by what we’ll like to call a touch of magic, they both went up to felicitate with the couple at the same time and the groom, went ahead to be Cupid’s agent!

A few years later, here we are celebrating the #TheShodipoShow love with this beautiful pre-wedding shoot. The bride, Banke gives us all the gist on how it went down, below:

Here’s how it all started according to the bride, Banke:

We met on the 29th of March, 2019 at a mutual friend’s wedding. At some point during the reception, I went to say hello to the couple, whom we both knew. Olumide miraculously happened to be walking by at that exact moment (or maybe not, maybe he had already seen me and was scoping a fine babe..☺️). As soon as I greeted the groom, he literally took my hand and marched a few steps to meet Olumide saying “Please don’t leave this wedding without getting her number”. We’ve had a few bumps along the way, but we’ve learned to fight for our love and the rest as they say is history.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
Photography@jideodukoya@jopstudios

