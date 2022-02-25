Enjoy #TheShodipoShow With Lovebirds, Banke & Olumide!

By now, we can all agree that weddings are one of the best places to meet your soulmate! Afterall, what better place to meet the love of your life, than at a celebration of love?

Banke and her sweetheart just happened to be at the same venue and by what we’ll like to call a touch of magic, they both went up to felicitate with the couple at the same time and the groom, went ahead to be Cupid’s agent!

A few years later, here we are celebrating the #TheShodipoShow love with this beautiful pre-wedding shoot. The bride, Banke gives us all the gist on how it went down, below:

Here’s how it all started according to the bride, Banke:

We met on the 29th of March, 2019 at a mutual friend’s wedding. At some point during the reception, I went to say hello to the couple, whom we both knew. Olumide miraculously happened to be walking by at that exact moment (or maybe not, maybe he had already seen me and was scoping a fine babe..☺️). As soon as I greeted the groom, he literally took my hand and marched a few steps to meet Olumide saying “Please don’t leave this wedding without getting her number”. We’ve had a few bumps along the way, but we’ve learned to fight for our love and the rest as they say is history.

