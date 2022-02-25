Want to Know the Full Gist of How Blessing & Stan Nze Met? Watch this Video (Part 2)

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nollywood couple, Blessing Obasi and Stan Nze are back with part two of their love story.

In part one, first met through a friend, Rotimi Salami, who is also a Nollywood star. Blessing shared her side of how they met, admitting that their initial encounter was unpleasant and that they met again by chance the second time. Blessing first realized she was in love with Stan in 2017, at the premiere of “Picture Perfect”.

In this part, we get to hear the full story, and also have some laughs.

Watch the video below:

