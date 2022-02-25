Welcome to an Epic Tale of Love, Friendship & Heartbreak: Watch Episode 1 of “Love Like This”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Welcome to an epic tale of love, lust, friendship and heartbreak.

In the season premiere of “Love Like This,” Teni causes quite a stir at Chidi and Nadia’s date, and Nimi and Abiye are super excited for an iconic moment together as a couple. Watch!

Created by Lani Aisida and directed by Adeola Osunkojo, the romantic drama series features fast-rising Nollywood actors including Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude, Gbemi Akinlade and others.

Watch the first episode of the “Love Like This” series below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

