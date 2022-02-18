Fill Your Day With the Colours From Abiodun & Shereef’s Trad Video

Traditional weddings are always such a delight. The vibrance and cultural splendour are such beautiful sights to behold. Abiodun and Shereef are giving us all the beauty today.

Love birds, Abiodun and Shereef tied the knot in a colourful traditional engagement with both families present to witness their happy joining. It was You certainly want to catch all the thrills and fun that went down at this wedding.

Enjoy the beautiful wedding video below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Videography: @teamdfams