BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in all The Thrills From The Past Week With This Rundown

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

We say hearty cheers to the weekend. It’s our favourite day of the week and you already know why that is. So many love birds are saying their “I do” right now and just the thought of that makes us giddy. Just like today, every other day this week has given us nothing but pure bliss.

From heartwarming love stories to sweet pre-wedding and wedding photos, bridal inspos and planning tips… It’s been a packed week. If you missed any part of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of all the beautiful features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have an amazing weekend.

Enjoy The Beauty of Chetanne & Nnamdi’s White Wedding

Chetanne & Nnamdi’s Igbo Trad is all the Colour Your Day Needs!

Ruth & Jimi Met at a Party and Now It’s Happy Ever After

1 Blissful Year & a Little Cutie after #AFreeUnion! Enjoy Kemi & Dolapo’s Anniversary Shoot

David Went From an Anonymous Gifter to The Love of Seun’s Life!

From a Wedding to a DM & Now Forever! See Seun & Francis’ Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Aminat & Ibukun Went From University Buddies to #TilTheTwelfthOfNever22

Of Love, Fashion & Style! Check Out This New Bridal Accent Collection Shoot

Brides-to-be, You Will Definitely be Inspired by This Bridal Shoot!

Brides-to-be, You Certainly Want to Pin This Beauty Look!

This Valentine-themed Shoot is Serving Premium Reception & After-Party Inspo

Nollywood’s Sunshine Rosman is Serving Us Flawless Bridal Inspo With This Beauty Look

These Dancing Groomsmen are Serving 100% Pure Vibes & Energy

This Bride’s Mom is a Whole Stepper & We Love to See it!

How This Couple Dance Turned Out Will Make Your Day!

This Couple’s Sweet Chemistry Will Totally Make Your Day!

