Miata Met Christopher at Her Workplace – Now, They’re On to Forever!

The saying, “we don’t find love, it finds us” holds so true for us today with the beautiful love story of Miata and Christopher.

Miata was simply having a regular day at her workplace when Christopher walked in and was immediately captivated! Soon, a friendship bloomed and now, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over. Their pre-wedding photos have got all the shades of love needed for a bright and beautiful day.

Enjoy all the beautiful pre-wedding photos and their love story how Christopher tells it below.

How We Met

By the Groom, Christopher:

I met Miata at her former place of work. She was so smart, gorgeous, calm and collected. I couldn’t get my eyes and thoughts off her. So I tried everything I could possibly do.

I remember a time at the office when I told her to listen to the lyrics of a song (famous). Those lyrics were exactly how I felt about her. As time grew, we got closer then I asked her out on a movie date and she agreed!

Only for me to get a rule book from her stating her dos and don’ts. 🤣🤣 That made my love for her colossal. So we had more outings, chills and our friendship grew stronger and stronger.

And finally, the last outing we had which triggered the relationship was an outing that would never be forgotten. We had fun, danced, gisted, went to the beach and made beautiful memories.

That was when we knew we were meant for each other. From then till now, I could never have asked for anyone better. Miata is God sent to my life and I will always love her. ❤️❤️

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Bride-to-be: @mimie_tucker

Makeup: @isi_signature

Planner: @baylaconcepts

Photography: @jideoketonadephotography