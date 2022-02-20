Connect with us

Miata Met Christopher at Her Workplace - Now, They're On to Forever!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in all The Thrills From The Past Week With This Rundown

Fill Your Day With the Colours From Abiodun & Shereef's Trad Video

It Started With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Motun & Jibola's BN Bling Moment + Love Story

BN Bridal: You Should Totally Check Out the Primrose Collection by Brides and Babies

It's #INForever! Take in the Beauty of Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe's Wedding

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Ronke & Patrick's Love Story Began on Christmas Day, 8 Years ago!

It Started With Facebook! See Nnenna & Ubaka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Kemi & Chibuzor's Intertribal Trad & White Wedding Will Add So Much Colour to Your Day!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The saying, “we don’t find love, it finds us” holds so true for us today with the beautiful love story of Miata and Christopher.

Miata was simply having a regular day at her workplace when Christopher walked in and was immediately captivated! Soon, a friendship bloomed and now, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over.  Their pre-wedding photos have got all the shades of love needed for a bright and beautiful day.

Enjoy all the beautiful pre-wedding photos and their love story how Christopher tells it below.

How We Met
By the Groom, Christopher:

I met Miata at her former place of work. She was so smart, gorgeous, calm and collected. I couldn’t get my eyes and thoughts off her. So I tried everything I could possibly do.

I remember a time at the office when I told her to listen to the lyrics of a song (famous). Those lyrics were exactly how I felt about her. As time grew, we got closer then I asked her out on a movie date and she agreed!

Only for me to get a rule book from her stating her dos and don’ts. 🤣🤣  That made my love for her colossal. So we had more outings, chills and our friendship grew stronger and stronger.

And finally, the last outing we had which triggered the relationship was an outing that would never be forgotten. We had fun, danced, gisted, went to the beach and made beautiful memories.

That was when we knew we were meant for each other. From then till now, I could never have asked for anyone better. Miata is God sent to my life and I will always love her. ❤️❤️

Credits

Bride-to-be: @mimie_tucker
Makeup: @isi_signature
Planner: @baylaconcepts
Photography: @jideoketonadephotography

