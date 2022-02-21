Weddings
It’s #TheBigDealWedding21! See Chetanne & Nnamdi’s Trad & White Wedding
We love how giddy and excited love makes us feel and we won’t trade it for anything in the world. Chetanne and the love of her life, Nnamdi are the source of our extra mushiness today.
Wedding photographer, Nnamdi of Officialbigdealweddings and his baby, Chetanne have now tied the knot after the two met at Chetanne’s sister’s wedding. If you missed their love story, you should catch up here. After their vibrant Igbo trad, they exchanged their vows in an outdoor white wedding ceremony with friends and loved ones present to share in their joy. They then went on to have a blast at the reception. Everything about #TheBigDealWedding21 has us appreciating the beauty of love and culture.
Enjoy their white wedding photos below.
Daddy and his baby girl…
Enjoy #TheBigDealWedding21 Igbo trad photos below.
Let’s check out Nnamdi and his squad also getting set for the big moment…
Credits
Traditional Wedding
Planner: @shamol_experience
Photography: @officialbigdealweddings
Videography: @officialbigdealweddings
Makeup: @vys_adorable
Stylist: @ama_reina of @rey_perla
Robe: @rey_perla
1st Outfit: @rey_perla
2nd Outfit: @geeandjayfashion
3rd Outfit: @rey_perla
4th Outfit: @didisignature_ltd
Gele: @Og_cignatures
1st Hairstylist: @Jovoria_beauty
2nd Hairstylist: @hairbykings
Cake: @belmondcakes
Decor: @magictoucheventss_frank
Accessories: @nenejewellryandcraft | @tophertonyjewelry
DJ: @official_djalonso
Asoebi Makeup: @reyperla_glam
MC: @mcigbokwe_oap
White Wedding
Bride: @chettiebright
Groom: @officialbigdealweddings
Planner @stmmagicalcreations_events
Makeup @bellabylyn
Hair @hairbyposhclass
Photography @officialbigdealweddings | @adigunweddings | @asquarestudios
Bouquets @all_bellaz
Accessories @raydiance_effect_store
Bride’s Outfits @rey_perla
Bride’s Stylist @ama_reina
Groom’s tux @cogentfashion
Hall Decor @alexeventss
Effects @effect_bysixtus
Vow Ceremony decor @whitemagicnig
Cake and desserts @elsies.bakehouse
Food @Evagreen
Finger foods @innatesmallchops
DJ @deejayslimv
Lead MC @lyricsmoe
MC @freshtalkcfr
After Party Props @afterpartyprops
Paper Cups @tppcng
Barbecue Fish @tiller_grill
Souvenirs @rukky_souvenirs