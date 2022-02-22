Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Titilayo & Lekan are Lovers For Life!

Friends who connect us to our soulmates deserve a special seat in the chambers of our hearts! Titilayo and Lekan are making us drool today, over their love and we’ve got their mutual friend and Lekan’s resilience to thank for that!

At the time when Lekan made his way into Titlayo’s life, she wasn’t ready or interested in a relationship and she was sure to make that clear. But love, as they say, will always prevail, and slowly through a gently formed friendship, something more magical blossomed – love! The two are now well on their way to forever and of course, we’re super elated for them. Their pre-wedding photos and love story is giving us all the feels of love, and we can’t help but love their chemistry.

Enjoy their love story the way Titilayo tells it, and their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

How We Met

By the bride, Titilayo:

I met Lekan when I was at my lowest as I had just gotten out of a relationship which was frustrating. I met him through a mutual friend who is also a family friend. He tried to get my number from my friend but I refused because I wasn’t emotionally ready.

He kept on pestering her and I decided to give him my Snapchat handle still through my friend. He sent messages over messages on snap which I refused to reply lol. He took his time and kept trying. Finally, I decided to give him my number.

I still wasn’t feeling the whole thing. I came back to Nigeria and for someone in the US, he would call to check on me all the time. He’d send me pictures of things he feels I would like so he can get them for me whenever he’s coming to Nigeria. I still wouldn’t respond or act interested.

Despite my attitude, he never got tired of caring for me. He cared so much that my wounded heart got drawn to him. We eventually started dating and it was nothing but wonderful. You know when they say you just need the right one to make you forget about all your past hurt? Well, he was an antidote and more to my poisoned heart! Oh, how blessed I feel now for having crossed paths with him.

Credits

Makeup: @Tolabanks

Hairstylist: @dharmsung

Photography: @Felixcrown

Planner: @Tessallureevents