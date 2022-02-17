It Started With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Motun & Jibola’s BN Bling Moment + Love Story

Today, we’re all giddy and excited thanks to Motun and Jibola. Before we go any further, here’s a not-so-subtle reminder that social media is a top member of the Cupid table and the DMs is one of its many tools! 😅

Motun and Jibola are yet another proof that love can start from the DM and in their case, it all began on Instagram. From interesting conversations to a friendship, that soon spiralled into something even more beautiful… The two are now set for the forever journey. As far as Motun knew, she was attending a date with her girls, but there was more in store. Jibola popped the big question and of course, got a resounding yes! You certainly want to read all about how this love began and how the proposal went down, so keep scrolling to read it all. The undeniable joy and love evident in these photos are sure to make your day.

Enjoy the beautiful proposal photos and their love story as told by Motun below.

How We Met

By the Bride-to-be, Motun

It started with an Instagram DM at the beginning of 2021. For context; he’s been in my DM since 2019 lol. The day it all began was when he sent a text that drew my attention. He said, ”I’m going to get in trouble because of this”. I didn’t respond until 3 days after.

It feels like forever ago when I told him that he had to patronise my business before he’d get my WhatsApp number. Something about him just drew me in. We spoke constantly, talked about our future and he slowly became my best friend and confidant.

I remember when my business wasn’t doing so well and this man literally called me every morning to pray for me and my business. He even got me to join pastor Bolaji’s prayers on IG live. We just fell into step with each other, it’s pretty easy to do with someone like him; so thoughtful and caring. Intentionality at its finest.

We’re always on the same wavelength so nothing feels forced or overcomplicated. We simply exist in the purest form of love. I can barely comprehend it myself, but you guys have no idea the gift God has given me. I’m so grateful to God for giving me, my own person. He makes me feel like the best version of myself. My one true love, my perfect match, the best decision I ever made is saying yes to you.

The Proposal:

It was supposed to be a date night with my girls. At least that’s what they made me believe lol. So we all dressed up and went out. When we got there, I was surprised because the lights were off and when the lights came on, I was handed flowers.

I was overwhelmed with excitement and so many other emotions. I couldn’t even cry ( partly because I didn’t want to ruin my makeup). Everything was just beautiful. Old friends came, my parents came. My mum was looking like she was the one being proposed to. The whole evening was perfect and is forever engraved in my heart.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Bride-to-be: @motun.x

Photography: @hon_teezee

Makeup: @beautybymilola

Dress: @styleinlagosss

Hair: @naijahairfactory

Bag: @gucci

Shoes: @strutinlanez

Planner: @meekevents_1