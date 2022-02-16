Connect with us

Weddings

BN Bridal: You Should Totally Check Out the Primrose Collection by Brides and Babies

Weddings

It's #INForever! Take in the Beauty of Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe's Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Weddings

Ronke & Patrick's Love Story Began on Christmas Day, 8 Years ago!

Weddings

It Started With Facebook! See Nnenna & Ubaka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Kemi & Chibuzor's Intertribal Trad & White Wedding Will Add So Much Colour to Your Day!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 400

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundwon of All The Amazing Features From This Week

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 399

Weddings

BN Bridal: You Should Totally Check Out the Primrose Collection by Brides and Babies

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Every bride deserves to feel like a star and we absolutely love it when that dream comes true.

Design brand, Brides and Babies has released her latest bridal collection which features elegant and exquisite dresses for brides who love to experiment with fashion and style. From magnificent ball dresses to classic dresses, chic and simple looks that can also be rocked for your civil wedding, reception and/ or after-party… We’re totally loving the range of this collection. If your big day is coming soon, you can draw inspiration from the collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes it:

The 2022 “Primrose” collection by Brides & Babies features simple yet elegant pieces for the eclectic bride. Silhouettes featured include sleek, sheath and trumpet styles, A-line and Ball wedding dress shapes. Fabrics used include luxurious Crepe Silk, Italian Mikado Silk/Polyester mix and 3D lace with a subtle flamingo Pink highlight.

Check out the collection below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Dresses: @bridesandbabies
Makeup: @lynazmakeover
Styling: @el_mirastyling
Photography: @peterusmanphoto
Hair: @ola_hair_makeover

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother

This Zimbabwean Footballer is No Regular Teenager – See How He’s Making a Difference in His Home Country

Nofisat Shamsideen: Differentiating Between Love and Limerence

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Rose’s Letter to her Future Boo Will Make you Fall in Love 🥰
css.php