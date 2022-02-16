BN Bridal: You Should Totally Check Out the Primrose Collection by Brides and Babies

Every bride deserves to feel like a star and we absolutely love it when that dream comes true.

Design brand, Brides and Babies has released her latest bridal collection which features elegant and exquisite dresses for brides who love to experiment with fashion and style. From magnificent ball dresses to classic dresses, chic and simple looks that can also be rocked for your civil wedding, reception and/ or after-party… We’re totally loving the range of this collection. If your big day is coming soon, you can draw inspiration from the collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes it:

The 2022 “Primrose” collection by Brides & Babies features simple yet elegant pieces for the eclectic bride. Silhouettes featured include sleek, sheath and trumpet styles, A-line and Ball wedding dress shapes. Fabrics used include luxurious Crepe Silk, Italian Mikado Silk/Polyester mix and 3D lace with a subtle flamingo Pink highlight.

Check out the collection below.

