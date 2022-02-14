It’s #INForever! Take in the Beauty of Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe’s Wedding

The thrills and colours that love add to our life is always something to be proud of. We’re always super excited when our faves find this beauty called love, and today, we’re taking in all the sweetness from Ifeanyi and Nicole’s wedding.

Talented Nollywood actors, Ifeanyi Kalu and Nicole Ndigwe whose love story started in their prayer group have said their “I do!” and it was many shades of amazing.

After their Igbo trad, Nicole and Ifeanyi had their white wedding which was a truly colourful affair, with friends, family and fellow Nollywood stars present to share in their Joy. Nicole was an exquisite bride through and through, and Ifeanyi came through suave and dapper. From all-around joy and love to the pure energy exuded… You certainly want to take in all the feels and colours of the #INForever wedding.

Enjoy their wedding photos below.

Check out the trad photos below.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride @nicolendigwe

Groom @ifeanyikalu1

1st Outfit @mirah.ng

Beads @camakabespokepieces

Makeup @lushglitzbytina

Photography @cinegradeweddings

2nd Outfit @marveeofficial

Decor @eventsbytoksizary

Planner: @shamol_experience

White Wedding

Bride: @nicolendigwe

Groom: @ifeanyikalu1

Planner: @shamol_experience

Photography: @bigviews_

Videography: @shammogbeh

Robe: @contactchayil

Makeup: @edens_glam

Hairstylist: @hairbylifeskill

Nail: @tnailsbar

Bouquet: @camakabespokepieces

Grooms Suit: @houseofburay

Grooms Shoes: @ochuko_obukohwo

Wedding Dress: @lacharisnigeria

Decor: @allurebylumarie

Lighting: @bigwavemediaconcept