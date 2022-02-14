Weddings
It’s #INForever! Take in the Beauty of Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe’s Wedding
The thrills and colours that love add to our life is always something to be proud of. We’re always super excited when our faves find this beauty called love, and today, we’re taking in all the sweetness from Ifeanyi and Nicole’s wedding.
Talented Nollywood actors, Ifeanyi Kalu and Nicole Ndigwe whose love story started in their prayer group have said their “I do!” and it was many shades of amazing.
After their Igbo trad, Nicole and Ifeanyi had their white wedding which was a truly colourful affair, with friends, family and fellow Nollywood stars present to share in their Joy. Nicole was an exquisite bride through and through, and Ifeanyi came through suave and dapper. From all-around joy and love to the pure energy exuded… You certainly want to take in all the feels and colours of the #INForever wedding.
Enjoy their wedding photos below.
Check out the trad photos below.
