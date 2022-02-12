BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Welcome to the weekend! We bet you’re just as excited as we are. With Valentine just around the corner, you already know how gingered we are. Of course, for us, love is an everyday thing and this week, we had all of it in many sweet doses. From heartwarming love stories to lovely pre-wedding photos, weddings, inspirations and planning tips… it was definitely a sweet week!

If you missed anything, you don’t have to worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything you may have missed. Click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

It’s #INForever! You’ll Love Every Bit of Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe’s White Wedding

Catch all the Thrills of Love With Ifeanyi Kalu & Nicole Ndigwe’s Igbo Trad

From Meeting at a Wedding to Getting Hitched! See Amaka & Arinze’s Igbo Trad

Abiodun & Shereef’s Yoruba Trad Wedding Video Will Make Your Day!

It’s Time For a Real Wedding Party! Kemi Adetiba & Her Boo, Oscar Heman-Ackah are Engaged

Edna Bumped into Her Soulmate, Reuben – Now It’s #Reed22!

After a Beautiful 7-hour Date, Precious Knew Ekene was her Soulmate!

Desayo & Tomi Went From Business Partners to Lovers for Life!

Nneka & Kwame Met at a Back-to-School Event – Now It’s #NKlovestory22

Rekiyat & Josh Moved From a Business Enquiry to a Date & Now, Forever!

This “Green Envy” Wedding Styled Shoot Speaks Luxury & Opulence

The Primrose Collection by Brides and Babies was Made For the Eclectic Bride!

Come Through Regal on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Igbo Brides-to-be, This Alluring Beauty Look is Perfect for You!

Yoruba Brides-to-be Will Love the Elegance of This Beauty Look!

Exude Royalty & Class on Your Trad With This Flawless Edo Beauty Look

Wuramanola Gives us a Breakdown of How Much a Wedding Costs in New Video

Here are 20 Hidden Wedding Costs that will Blow Your Mind According to Wuramanola

This Couple’s Pre-wedding Video is all the Sweetness Your Day Needs!

This Bride’s Sister Came Through With 100% Energy & We Love to See it!

This Video of Banky W & Adesua Etomi Will Have You Blushing Hard

This Couple Praying During their Trad Will Get You in Your Feelings

