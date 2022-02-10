Ronke & Patrick’s Love Story Began on Christmas Day, 6 Years ago!

One of the best gifts we can receive on Christmas day is love! Santa was definitely right around the corner when Ronke and Patrick met on Christmas day and he gave them the most beautiful gifts ever – each other!

Ronke met her soulmate, Patrick on Christmas day, about six years ago and they fast became friends. From soothing evening drives to long night calls… they fell in love. Now, it’s happy ever after from here on and of course, we’re totally excited for them. You definitely want to check out their beautiful pre-wedding photos and all the chemistry they exude.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Ronke:

It was the 25th of December 2014, when Patrick and I first set eyes on each other. My cousin and I decided to go to her friend’s Christmas party that evening and that was where it all began. I remember he was playing PS and initially took no notice of me.

However, when he turned around I guess he saw the beauty that was sitting before him and he asked me for my number. He used to call me every day. We would spend hours on the phone with each other and would even fall asleep till the next day on FaceTime.

When I was revising for my exams, he would pick me up most evenings and take me to the supermarket so I could buy revision snacks. I knew this was just an excuse to see me and deep down I began looking forward to our evening drives which we used as an opportunity to get to know each other.

Over time, he became such a good friend, confidante and amazing support and before I knew it he was asking me to be his girlfriend. He makes me laugh, smile, blush and he is my absolute best friend.

The 25th of December is quite a significant day for Patrick, it’s the day his mother was born, it is the day his father died and also the day that he met me. He never fails to tell me that he knew that by meeting me on this particular day I was going to be a blessing in his life.

6 years later on the 25th December 2020, we decided to host our Christmas party and he got down on one knee and asked me to become his wife. I can wholeheartedly say that was one of the best days in my life and it was perfect because it was in the presence of my mum, dad and loved ones. In the past 6 years, we have grown so much and I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him.

