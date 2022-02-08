Connect with us

Weddings

It Started With Facebook! See Nnenna & Ubaka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Here’s a friendly reminder that social media is still out here doing Love’s work and connecting people to their soulmates. Today, we’re extra giddy, and it’s all thanks to Nnenna and Ubaka whose love story started on Facebook!

Ubaka was immediately captivated, the moment he stumbled on Nnenna’s profile and he knew he had to make his move. Going from Instagram to Facebook, the end goal was clear – win her heart and live happily ever after. Now, it’s a forever love song for the sweethearts and of course, we’re totally excited for them.  Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels and we can’t help but love their chemistry.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met
By the Groom, Ubaka:

I was going through a mutual friend’s Facebook account when I came across Nnenna, the most beautiful lady I have ever seen.

I was quick to send a friend request which took aeons (just kidding felt like it though) to get accepted. Chatting with her was difficult, this beautiful lady was hardly online so I traced her Instagram account. I tried all my possible means to get a reply.

Her style was to reply to a chat once a month (this lady knows how to keep a man on his toes). At that time she was dating someone else but all I can say is I’m glad she’s mine today.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @ladyasante
Photography: @officialbigdealweddings
Ankara Dress: @houseof_kechy
Makeup: @uniktouch

E-mail: [email protected]

