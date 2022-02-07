Kemi & Chibuzor’s Intertribal Trad & White Wedding Will Add So Much Colour to Your Day!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is one of the most important beauties of life – borrowing the words of Deon Jackson, love makes the world go round! Today, we’re taking in all the beauty of love, through the eyes of lovebirds, Kemi and Chibuzor!

Intertribal weddings are so colourful and the #ForeverChikem Yoruba – Igbo wedding was no exception. The sweethearts first tied the knot in a traditional wedding, where both their cultures were fully represented and then went on to seal the deal in a beautiful outdoor white wedding ceremony. We love how smitten Kemi and Chibuzor are, by each other and we’re absolutely rooting for them! There was so much love and joy in the air, you can feel every bit of it from the photos. If you missed their lovely pre-wedding photos, you should catch up here.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Enjoy Kemi and Chibuzor’s beautiful traditional wedding photos below.

Here comes the bride!

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride @kemmyyoung
Planner @elposh_events
Photography @awgzzz
Videography @funpesobu
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Couple’s Asooke @fabricetcetera_ng
Bride’s George Styling @made.pieces
Groom’s George Styling @jbliving
Gele @hairbysalvador
Lights and Effects @box18media
Beads @jewelbyplush
Shoes @likavogue 

White Wedding

Bride @kemmyyoung
Planner @elposh_events
Photography @awgzzz
Videography @funpesobu
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Wedding Dress @made.pieces
Groom’s Tuxedo @Twif.official
Hair @hairbysalvador
Lights and Effects @box18media
Bridal Accessories @sterlingglams
Bouquet @RosetyGardenFlowers

