BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s always such a delight to welcome the weekend. It’s another Saturday again and of course, our excitement is off the roof. This week has been full of all the mushy sweetness we love. From heartwarming love stories to amazing wedding photos, beautiful bridal inspos and lovely trending videos… There’s a lot to relish this weekend and we’ve rolled it all into this rundown, just for you! Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Kemi & Chibuzor’s Outdoor White Wedding is Giving us all The Feels!

It’s #ForeverChiKem! Enjoy Kemi & Chibuzor’s Yoruba – Igbo Traditonal Wedding

Bami & Bryant Were Simply #Meant2B! Enjoy Their Traditional Engagement

Adesewa & Wale’s Trad is Serving Many Shades of Love and Colour

Two Parties, One Dance & a Facebook Reconnection – It’s #CN4ever!

Elizabeth & Tokunbo Met On Twitter! Now It’s Cheers to #Deolu21

It’s #TheShodipoShow with Banke & Olumide

This Sultry Beauty Look is Perfect For Minimalist Brides!

Edo Brides-to-be, Here’s the Perfect Inspo For Your Trad Day Glow

Come Through Dazzling On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Bridal Party Came Through With 100% Vibes & Energy!

Ada’s Elegance on Her Big Day Will Have You Drooling!

This Bride & Her Bridesmaids are Serving Pure Glam and We Love to See it!

