BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s always such a delight to welcome the weekend. It’s another Saturday again and of course, our excitement is off the roof. This week has been full of all the mushy sweetness we love. From heartwarming love stories to amazing wedding photos, beautiful bridal inspos and lovely trending videos… There’s a lot to relish this weekend and we’ve rolled it all into this rundown, just for you! Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!