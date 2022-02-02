AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 400

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Bella: @symply_tacha
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
@_steph_it_up
Makeup: @house_of_miney
Photography: @vjjosephoto
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Styled @medlinboss
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @geletoyosi__
Photography @officialphotofreak
Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @hafsat___
Makeup @layefabeauty
Gele @larrygele
@2709byheedah
@tbash___
@aderonkedavies_
Belle: s_i.mila
Dress: @bb_artistry
Dress @raimentrepublic_
Makeup @lewabeauties
Gele @_thegelearena
Bella @atinuke_akin
@theperfectionista_
Outfit: @moofastudio
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Bella: @veekee_james
Dress @nazabulam
MUA @sosared_89
Photography @danieseyes
@thesophiamomodu
Dress : @veekeejames_official
@adedimejilateef
@mo_bimpe
Photo @sojioni
Outfit @douzngrace_collection
Mua @beautybyoniels
Outfit ; @jeaneelcouture_official
Photography @yomi.visuals
Gele ; @sammyinventions
@therealrhonkefella
@sae_sucrez
Mua @osamusignature
Photography @efe_shotz
@itz_osasu, @___beckyy x @____precy
Makeup & Gele: @pams_empire
Dresses: @vlustywardrobe_official
Agbada: @roberto_aira
Cap: @taiwostouch_glitz
Photography @osagu.photography
@onyeeka
Outfit @ambition_by_whitney
Make up @tolufelix_mua
Gele @eminence_mez