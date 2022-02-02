Connect with us

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 400

Inspired

Get to Know Rwanda's Mukansanga Salima Rhadia, the First Female Referee to Officiate an AFCON Match

Career Inspired

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Inspired Scoop

"I know God Was and Is Still With Me" — Mabel Makun Shares Journey to the Birth of Her & AY's Second Child

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 399

Career Inspired Music Scoop

Tems, Burna Boy, Abasi Ene-Obong named in Avance Media's 100 Most Influential Young Africans List for 2021

Events Inspired

Another 100 youngsters emerge Winners of Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship 3.0

Career Inspired

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Nneka Mobisson & Lorna Rutto... Meet the Impact Awardees of the Cartier Women's Initiative

Inspired Scoop

Go Girl! Tiwalola Ogunlesi Lands Two-Book Deal with Harper Collins for "Confident And Killing It"

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 400

Published

31 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @symply_tacha
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

@_steph_it_up
Makeup: @house_of_miney
Photography: @vjjosephoto

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Styled @medlinboss
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @geletoyosi__
Photography @officialphotofreak

Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @hafsat___
Makeup @layefabeauty
Gele @larrygele

@2709byheedah
@tbash___

@aderonkedavies_

Belle: s_i.mila
Dress: @bb_artistry

Dress @raimentrepublic_
Makeup @lewabeauties
Gele @_thegelearena
Bella @atinuke_akin

@theperfectionista_
Outfit: @moofastudio

Dress: @veekeejames_official
Bella: @veekee_james

Dress @nazabulam
MUA @sosared_89
Photography @danieseyes

@thesophiamomodu
Dress : @veekeejames_official

@adedimejilateef 
@mo_bimpe
Photo @sojioni
Outfit @douzngrace_collection
Mua @beautybyoniels

Outfit ; @jeaneelcouture_official
Photography @yomi.visuals
Gele ; @sammyinventions

@therealrhonkefella

@sae_sucrez
Mua @osamusignature
Photography @efe_shotz

@itz_osasu, @___beckyy x @____precy
Makeup & Gele: @pams_empire
Dresses: @vlustywardrobe_official
Agbada: @roberto_aira
Cap: @taiwostouch_glitz
Photography @osagu.photography

@onyeeka
Outfit @ambition_by_whitney
Make up @tolufelix_mua
Gele @eminence_mez

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval

#ReformIELTSPolicy: Ebenezar Wikina Wants the World to Stop Asking Nigerians to Prove English Language Proficiency

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: Determining What You Really Want in Life

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation
css.php